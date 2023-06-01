South Africa Airlink to start operating flights between Jo’burg, Lilongwe, Blantyre from September 2023

Officials from South Africa’s premier carrier, Airlink say they will start operating flights between Johannesburg and both Lilongwe and Blantyre in Malawi from September 23, 2023.

Malawi becomes the 16th country to be included in Airlink’s comprehensive route network.

Airlink CEO and managing director Rodger Foster said the airliner will fly comfortable and efficient 37-seat Embraer Regional Jets on both new routes, which will operate three times a week.

“As the premier regional airline, Airlink sets out to provide travellers to and from Malawi with optimal connectivity through a wide choice of conveniently scheduled flights and connections within the region and, through our partners, to the rest of the world.

“In addition to supporting the revitalisation of tourism, Airlink’s new routes will also be able to play a key role in the current Malawi Growth and Development Strategy which aims to diversify the economy and build a wealthy, self-reliant and industrialised middle-income country,” explained Foster

He said sustainable wildlife and tourism are vital to Malawi’s economy to the country often referred to as “the warm heart of Africa” and was crowned as one of Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel Top Countries in 2022.

Tourist attractions include Lake Malawi (Africa’s third-largest, which is more like an inland sea), wildlife, adventure and its rich cultural heritage.

