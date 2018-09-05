South Africa responds to Malawi CSOs protest on Prophet Bushiri ‘persecution’

September 5, 2018 Wanangwa Mtawali -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation ( DPCI) in South Africa (SA) has written the Malawi Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM), asking  the civil society organisations (CSOs)  to provide detailed statements of witnesses and evidences on their  complaint that Malawian billionaire Prophet Shepherd Bushiri was beinh harassed by State agends.

Bushiri: Malawi’s unsung flag carrier chats with ruling DPP’s politician Brown Mpinganjira (a member of his church) and presidential adviser Apostle Timothy Khoviwa

The Malawi CSOs protested in May this year that the Hawks which  are directorate for DPCI which targets organized crime, economic crime, corruption and other serious crime were harassing Bushiri.

They had been investigating Prophet Bushiri on allegations that he is externalising millions of Rands from SA to his homeland, Malawi.

Apparently, Bushiri ministers in the rainbow nation under his Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church and owns a number of business investments there.

MaBLEM complained to the SA Human Rights Commission over the Hawks treatment of Bushiri, popularly known as Major One, while he was returning from one of his trips to Malawi.

South African  government through the DPCI complaints unit  have since  Malawi CSOs

To provide details of how Bushiri was prehidiced , their witnesss and any evidence.In a letter which Nyasa Times has seen, Senior Investigator at DPCI Lesetja Mothibe informs MaBLEM that their complaint was received and is registered as per reference number ODJ 218/7/2018.

“Note that the mandate of the Office of the DPCI Judge in terms of Section 17L, is to investigate the following two categories of complaints:

“In terms of Section 17L (a) – any member of the public who can provide evidence of a serious and unlawful infringement of his or her rights caused by investigation conducted by the HAWKS .

In terms of Section 17L (b) – any member of the Hawks who can provide evidence of any improper influence or interference, whether of a political or any other nature, exerted upon him or her regarding the conducting of an investigation,” states the letter.

It adds: “For our investigation purpose you are therefore required to provide us with the following: Your detailed statement regarding your complaint, details of your victim regarding how he was prejudiced and details of your witnesses and any evidences in your possession”.

When contacted, MaBLEM Chairman Robert Mkwezalamba acknowledged receipt of the letter from Mothibe,  hailing it  for the feedback.

“We are prepared to give DPCI all the details they want,” said Mkwezalamba who is also the Chairman of Malawi Human Rights Consultative Committee.

MaBLEM is a local civil dociety led black empowerment movement formed in the wake of non committal towards the rolling out of the National Economic Empowerment Policy which has remained in draft form.

It has put together activists,  the media, the church, trade unions and partners with Ministry of Trade and Industry and Home Affairs (Immigration) over trafficking matters.

2
Mulomwe
Guest
Mulomwe

The dying bleed of failed politicians, Che Brown Mpinganjira. Politicians who have nothing to offer to improve peoples lives. This guy is just shameless.

Rules of natural selection!

28 minutes ago
kanyimbi
Guest
kanyimbi

the so called CSOs ayamba kusowa zochita sopano

42 minutes ago

