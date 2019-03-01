Southern Region FA hunting for cup sponsor

Southern Region Football Assciation (SRFA) Chairman Raphael Humba has confirmed that his association has opened a new chapter in sourcing sponsorship as it has embarked on a journey of hunting a new company to start sponsoring a cup for Southern Region Lower league clubs only.

The development comes few days after the association successfully penned a three year league sponsorship with Rab Processors under the banner Thumbs Up Southern Region Football League.

The league was been named after one of Rab products.

While confirming hunting for cup sponsors, SRFA Chaiperson Humba said the cup will greatly assist in unearthing hidden talent.

“We want to have the regional cup which will be played from the districts up to the region. We have already spoken to the potential sponsor who can come and sponsor this cup.I can assure you that the body is making everything possible so that before the end of this season we must have that cup” said Humba.

“This cup is very important because it will allow our 13 teams from the districts to compete and expose their talent. Having finalised the Thumbs up sponsorship for the region and our next step will be netting the cup sponsorship,” he added.

Humba and his association has recently received praises for their tireless effort in developing gthe game if football in the country.

The association surprised many when they unveiled Rab as their new league sponsors just over a week after parting ways with United purpose (UP) who decided not to renew the sponsorship after only one year.

