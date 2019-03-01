All set for 3rd Season of Standard Bank Be More Race

Standard Bank plc in partnership with the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) is set to launch the third season of its signature annual Lilongwe Half Marathon at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe on Friday, March 1 2019.

The bank’s Head of Marketing & Communications Thoko Unyolo confirmed on the readiness of the race launch, saying the bank looks forward to another exciting and enriching experience with the race’s traditional backers who include professional and non-professional athletes, customers, corporations, media, employees and other strategic business partners.

“We are inviting people who love to jog or walk in the morning to join us at Standard Bank head office for a short run to BICC at 6:00 am to mark the official launch. The launch will be jointly hosted by our CE William le Roux and AAM President Godfrey Phiri. There will also aerobics to be facilitated by a professional fitness trainer,” she said.

She said the race is a continuation of the bank’s show of determination to contribute to wellness of people at the national level while creating a platform for raising funds for girl education and driving the growth for mother Malawi socially and economically.

“Be More Race underscores our determination to bring about positive change in society and make what seemed impossible, possible. The race has become a rallying platform for achieving health, social cohesion and financial inclusion on one platform,” she said.

Unyolo said every year, the race is growing in stature and that Standard Bank is striving to maintain the international race standards set in the previous two years.

“We continue to improve on the organisation of the race while maintaining standards set in the first two years. We started with a race combining city and natural life at Kumbali, and in 2018, we concentrated on the cities, with city races for Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu. This will be maintained in 2019 to ensure that the race continues to impact a diverse audience,” she said.

The race covers a 21 kilometre stretch, the standard for Half-Marathon, around Lilongwe City with competitive laps of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

Last year’s race attracted international athletes from Kenya.

