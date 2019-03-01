People with Albinism to proceed with State House vigils

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) has said it is going ahead with its planned vigil at State House on March 6 to 8 despite President Peter Mutharika addressing most of the concerns that Apa, outlined as the basisfor the vigils.

Mutharika during the meeting with persons with albinism (PWAs) at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday committed that government will start funding a four-year National Action Plan.

But defiant Apam president Overtone Kondowe said pledges will not stop the vigils, saying association is tired with government paying “lip service” on their security concerns.

“Apam is not looking for promises because we have received such promises from the Head of State three times at the State House and even other promises from Cabinet ministers. What we are looking for this time around is action not pledges,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe said if the vigils do not yield results, Apam will demand that Malawi be declared an unsafe zone and they will seek help so that people with albinism seek asylum in other countries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :