People with Albinism to proceed with State House vigils

March 1, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) has said it is going ahead with its planned vigil at State House on March 6 to 8  despite President Peter Mutharika  addressing most of the concerns that Apa, outlined as the basisfor the vigils.

A group of persons with albinism had met President Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace on Thursday where the Malawi leader made new committments

Mutharika during the meeting with persons with albinism (PWAs)  at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday committed that government will start funding a four-year National Action Plan.

But  defiant Apam president Overtone Kondowe said  pledges will not stop the vigils, saying  association is tired with government paying  “lip service” on  their security concerns.

“Apam is not looking for promises  because we have  received such promises from the Head of State three times at the State House and even other promises from Cabinet ministers. What we are looking  for this time around is action not pledges,” said Kondowe.

Kondowe said if the vigils do not yield results, Apam will demand that Malawi be declared an unsafe zone and they will seek help so that  people with albinism seek asylum in other countries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
ChilimaNoxyTim langryKalenga ndi MzakeChilungamo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

I said it it that APAM has been heavily politicised and hence been overtaken by events.What the President said, will out do these unnecessary vigils.APAM will be rendered useless in the process.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago
Kalenga ndi Mzake
Guest
Kalenga ndi Mzake

So if yesterday the president made pledges, which he always does and the vigils still take place, what are the vigils supposed to achieve. what can actually happen in those three days that can convince people that the government is serious. What was needed was yesterday, the government to give the PWA, name of the supplier where they say they are getting alarms or proof that indeed there is such a procurement happening. After that, the PWA should ask when delivery date is and follow up. On funding, they should have asked when will it be done. If the president… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Tim langry
Guest
Tim langry

You want to know what vigils can do? That’s the very reason why the minster had to apologize, the state had to split people with albinism and why the state president invited them for water and money at the state house, all after the announcement of the vigils.

That my friend, and the reason why gvt is fighting these vigils is what vigils can and will do. They understand better

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

The best solution s to empower the community policing to guard the albinos other wise it is a complicated syndicate the government alone can not handle.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

Way to go APAM don’t trust this silly govt who thinks money buys everything and they get away with impunity. Ask the teachers association about this guys!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Che Wanimiliyoni
Guest
Che Wanimiliyoni

APAM am sure you have seen the disadvantage of politicising issues and undermining the power of govt. All your demands were tabled in yesterday’s meeting attended by high profile people including donors so I dont know what your vigil will achieve. If I were you I would swallow my pride and apologise to the president through your patron, the first lady, because if you don’t do that your group is finished. All the govt funding will go via the rival group and they will enjoy 10% cut from all suppliers! I will also not be surprised if the president will… Read more »

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chilima
Guest
Chilima

This apam thing is just another political party.They should just register their party

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web