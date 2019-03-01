People with Albinism to proceed with State House vigils

Association of People with Albinism (Apam) has said it is going ahead with its planned vigil at State House on March 6 to 8 despite President Peter Mutharika addressing most of the concerns that Apa, outlined as the basisfor the vigils.
Mutharika during the meeting with persons with albinism (PWAs) at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday committed that government will start funding a four-year National Action Plan.
But defiant Apam president Overtone Kondowe said pledges will not stop the vigils, saying association is tired with government paying “lip service” on their security concerns.
“Apam is not looking for promises because we have received such promises from the Head of State three times at the State House and even other promises from Cabinet ministers. What we are looking for this time around is action not pledges,” said Kondowe.
Kondowe said if the vigils do not yield results, Apam will demand that Malawi be declared an unsafe zone and they will seek help so that people with albinism seek asylum in other countries.
I said it it that APAM has been heavily politicised and hence been overtaken by events.What the President said, will out do these unnecessary vigils.APAM will be rendered useless in the process.
So if yesterday the president made pledges, which he always does and the vigils still take place, what are the vigils supposed to achieve. what can actually happen in those three days that can convince people that the government is serious. What was needed was yesterday, the government to give the PWA, name of the supplier where they say they are getting alarms or proof that indeed there is such a procurement happening. After that, the PWA should ask when delivery date is and follow up. On funding, they should have asked when will it be done. If the president… Read more »
You want to know what vigils can do? That’s the very reason why the minster had to apologize, the state had to split people with albinism and why the state president invited them for water and money at the state house, all after the announcement of the vigils.
That my friend, and the reason why gvt is fighting these vigils is what vigils can and will do. They understand better
The best solution s to empower the community policing to guard the albinos other wise it is a complicated syndicate the government alone can not handle.
Way to go APAM don’t trust this silly govt who thinks money buys everything and they get away with impunity. Ask the teachers association about this guys!!
APAM am sure you have seen the disadvantage of politicising issues and undermining the power of govt. All your demands were tabled in yesterday’s meeting attended by high profile people including donors so I dont know what your vigil will achieve. If I were you I would swallow my pride and apologise to the president through your patron, the first lady, because if you don’t do that your group is finished. All the govt funding will go via the rival group and they will enjoy 10% cut from all suppliers! I will also not be surprised if the president will… Read more »
This apam thing is just another political party.They should just register their party