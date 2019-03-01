Heaven Ambassadors kids set to launch ‘Kulira Kwatha’ volume 2 in Lilongwe

Lilongwe based popular child group,’ Heaven Ambassadors kids’ says all is set for its long awaited album launch of ‘Kulira kwatha’ volume 2 scheduled to take place at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe on Monday, March 4 2019.

Recorded at one studios by Lloyd Phiri in Lilongwe, the 11 track album centers on giving hope to the hopeless and also spreading the gospel.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, one of the leaders Patience Phiri Said the show will be one of its kind and people should expect an extra-ordinary event characterized by good and inspirational music.

“As of now we are doing rehearsals, our aim is to entertain our fans beyond their expectations, people have been listening to our songs but it’s time now to give them the best live performance that they will not forget,” he said

Phiri said Great Angels choir, Sir. Paul Banda, Maggie Mangani, Marvelous Deeds, Evance Meleka, Favoured Martha, Grena Phiri and Lloyd Phiri who is getting back on stage after years of silence are among musicians slated to perform during the event.

Some of the songs in the album include Kulira kwatha, Chilichonse ndi chokwana, together as one, chikondi cha ndalama and moyo ndi mpamba among others are enjoying massive airplay in different local radio stations.

Max Promotions Director Maxwell Olloto says all the preparations are done and people should expect fireworks.

“As promoters of this event i can confidently say we have touched base intems of preparations and people should expect nothing but the best,” he said.

Slated to start at 11 o’clock in the morning the show will attract an entry fee of K1, 500 per head.

The group came in the limelight in 2013 with its debut album titled ‘Kulira kwatha’ volume 1 which got positive feedback.

