Sparc Systems in tree planting initiative at Blantyre Water Board

Sparc Systems Limited was on Saturday involved in a tree planting exercise at the Blantyre Water Board (BWB) catchment site as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environmental sustainability initiatives.

The exercise which was done in collaboration with Blantyre Water Board, focused on supporting the protection and restoration of the water catchment area through the planting of 1,000 trees. The initiative aligns directly with Sparc Systems’ commitment to environmental conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable community development.

Speaking after the exercise, Managing Director for Sparc Systems Limited, Dr Wisely Phiri, said the company believes that true progress demands responsibility across all dimensions including environment, society and leadership.

“Trees are lungs of our planet. They absorb carbon dioxide, the major greenhouse gas responsible for global warming, and release the oxygen we need to live.

“Beyond carbon sequestration, they filter our air, improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and provide essential habitats for 80% of Earth’s terrestrial species” he added.

The exercise brought together Sparc Systems management and staff, alongside representatives from Blantyre Water Board, symbolising the importance of institutional collaboration in safeguarding critical natural resources.

Senior Water Quality and Environmental Officer from Blantyre Water Board, Joe Chimeta, hailed Sparc Systems for the initiative saying it was a good step towards water treatment at Mudi Dam.

“Reforestation in the Mudi catchment has already helped reduce siltation, and as a result, we are now using fewer chemicals in our water treatment processes, said Chimeta.

The initiative forms part of Sparc Systems’ broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which integrates environmental sustainability into its business operations while supporting national development priorities.

