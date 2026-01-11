MAGLA, Mibawa Studios launches secondary school ‘Quiz Competition’

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) in collaboration with Mibawa Studios have launched private and secondary schools national Quiz Competition which is aimed improving quality education through critical thinking, problem solving, as well as developing confidence among learners in the country.

According to the Director of Financial and Administration at MAGLA, Dumbo Muwalo the competition which is expected to run for a period of six months starting from February, has been introduced having noticed the gap in terms of support that focuses on bringing up education initiatives in schools in order to ensure learners are able to build self confidence and get equiped with knowledge and skills.

“We are very proud to be part of this program and as sponsors we take this as an investment towards the future of our students and Malawi as a whole because through this initiative our children will become reliable citizens who will contribute to the development of the nation in the near future and make the Malawi 2063 agenda possible,” said Muwalo.

However, Muwalo urged all school going children not to get involved in gambling as it is for adult people and not all those who are under-18 or living under parents.

He therefore emphasized that parents should take a leading role in monitoring their children by making sure they’re not practicing gambling but instead focus on their education.

Executive Director of Mibawa Studios, John Nthakomwa said as an institution whose editorial policy is centered on edutainment they thought it wise to partner MAGLA since the program is inline with their agendas hence challenged that they’ll do everything in order to deliver and ensure the Quiz Competition program achieve the intended objective.

Nthakomwa further disclosed that while they will be running the Quiz Competition they will also create platforms for other talented students to showcase their skills such as poetry, drama, music just to mention a few which will be used on their television channel as a way of gathering content as well as helping the youths to excel in their skills.

“As an institution, we had a number of programs which we wanted to be running concerning education and talent shows but the challenges we were experiencing was to do with finances in order to make them proper and sustainable.

“The coming in of MAGLA with the funds has given us energy to fullfil those dreams and we promise to deliver the best productions since we have the capacity to do so,” said Nthakomwa.

Education Division Manager for the South West Education Division (SWED), Feggie Mphasi Mwale commended MAGLA and Mibawa Studios for the initiative which she described it as crucial in as far as promoting of education and building teamwork among learners is concerned.

Mwale added that the idea of making the students to be the askers of the questions during the Quiz while Mibawa will be standing as coordinators of the activity will help mainly in critical thinking part among all the students.

Magla has pumped in a total of 92 million sponsorship towards the Quiz Competition program.

