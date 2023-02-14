SPC Zamba reinstates ACB czar Martha Chizuma

Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Colleen Zamba has cancelled the interdiction she imposed on Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma.

Zamba interdicted Chizuma after receiving a report that the embattled ACB boss was answering criminal charges in connection to the leaked audio conversation she had with Anderson Mwakyelu in January 2022.

In the audio, Chizuma made allegations of corruption against former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr. Steven William Kayuni, and High Court judge Simeon Mdeza.

Kayuni and Mdeza to dragged the ACB Director General to court and resultantly, a development that prompted SPC Zamba to interdict her as a result.

But on Monday this week, the newly confirmed DPP Masauko Chamkakala announced that his office had decided to drop all the charges the State levelled against Chizuma.

And in response, Zamba too wrote to the ACB boss, informing her of the cancellation of the interdiction.

“Following the discontinuance of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions, the interdiction order imposed on you is cancelled. You are, therefore, reinstated as Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau,” reads part of the letter.

