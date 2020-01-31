Speaker Gotani calls for  ‘evil’ quota system abolition

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has called on the government to immediately abolish quota system of selecting students into public universities.

Hara said this in Mzimba north east constituency during the launch of her K1.5 million schools quiz competition.

“This system is not only inhuman but evil as well. Deserving students have failed to secure places in universities,” she said.

She said the system is a demotivation factor as students do not see the need to work hard in class.

“The students don’t see the need to work hard in class when the system cannot guarantee them place in public universities,” she said.

The government introduced the system saying to guarantee equitable selection of students in public money from all the regions.

