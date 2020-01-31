Malawi ex-president Muluzi tells politicians to avoid crass comments to avert anarchy

Former president Bakili Muluzi has implored on political leaders to preach peace before, during and after the election case ruling on Monday to avert violence.

In a statement, Muluzi tells political parties and their leaders to desist from making crass statements which have the potential to ignite chaos in the country.

“The same goes to our clergy from various religious groups to prioritise messages of peace, harmony and tolerance in the country.

“Let us together create a nation which is inclusive and where people have a stake in the future to make it peaceful and prosperous that respects each other and respects the rule of law,” says Muluzi.

Muluzi has told Malawians to learn from history how people fought for multiparty democracy in 1994 by peaceful means and through dialogue.

“We need to invoke the same spirit now and tame our personal egos and speak one language of peace regardless of our political differences,” he says.

He advised those who might be disappointed with the ruling to respect the rule of law and use civil means and dialogue to achieve their objectives.

