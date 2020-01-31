5 parties sign peace pact ahead of Malawi judgement day

Five political parties have signed a peace pact to ensure peace before, during and after the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Monday.

According to Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) executive director Kizito Tenthani, secretary generals of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peoples Party and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) signed the pact on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Conspicuously missing is UTM which is yet to give reasons for its failure to sign the peace pact.

“This pact ensures that there is peace in the aftermath of the court ruling. I expect the political parties to walk the talk, to live by their word,” said Tenthani.

The country, especially Lilongwe experienced violent protests in the aftermath of the May 21 tripartite elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :