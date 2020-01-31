5 parties sign peace pact ahead of Malawi judgement day

January 31, 2020 Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Five political parties have signed a peace pact to ensure  peace before, during and after the Constitutional Court election case ruling on Monday.

Kizito Tenthani: Parties have displayed goodwill towards peace

According to Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) executive director Kizito Tenthani, secretary generals of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peoples Party and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) signed the pact on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Conspicuously missing is UTM which is yet to give reasons for its failure to sign the peace pact.

“This pact ensures that there is peace in the aftermath of the court ruling. I expect the political parties to walk the talk, to live by their word,” said Tenthani.

The country, especially Lilongwe experienced violent protests in the aftermath of the May 21 tripartite elections.

wakikiki
Guest
wakikiki

which peace are you talking about , when someone has stolen your right ? stupid

2 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Zimagwira ntchto zimenezi?

2 hours ago