Speaker Gotani Hara pledges support to implementation of Malawi vision 2063: Planning Commission hands MW2063 documents to National Assembly

Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara has assured that parliament will spearhead the endorsement and implementation of the national long-term vision – dubbed Malawi 2063 – to ensure the continuity of development plans contained in the plan despite changes in political governments.

Gotani Hara made the assurance in Lilongwe today when the National Planning Commission (NPC) handed over MW2063 VISION documents to the parliament.

She said as representatives of different political parties, members of Parliament (MPs) acknowledge that the importance of being at the forefront in the implementation of national development blueprints.

“Let me assure you that the document you are sharing with us this morning will not be shelved to gather dust. As members of Parliament, we will make sure that this is a living document – a reference point in the performance of our functions,” she said, adding that the documentation will help them to understand, appreciate, own and champion the implementation of MW2063 vision as they represent their constituents in the advancement of their developmental needs.

The Speaker further stated that the MPs will assume the role of advocates of the national vision both within their constituencies and at national level.

She added that through their legislative function and in line with their mission, which is “To represent the people of Malawi by debating issues of national importance, passing legislation and holding the Government to account”, MPs will make sure that parliament passes legislation that reflects the needs and interests of the people of Malawi in order to support the realization of Malawi 2063 Vision.

She assured that MPs will play a crucial role in ensuring that adequate resources are allocated towards the implementation of MW2063.

“Through our oversight function, the Malawi 2063 Vision document will be a reference material for parliamentarians to provide the necessary checks and balances so that we do not derail from this great vision. Through our representation function, MPs will make sure that the wishes of the people of Malawi that are contained in this MW2063 Vision are well represented in parliament and realized. I am absolutely sure that if we join hands, we are going to achieve this vision,” she emphasized.

In his remarks, the NPC Board Chairperson Professor Richard Mkandawire said the National Assembly is key to the successful implementation of the new vision and the eventual wealth creation and self-reliance agenda that it propagates.

Mkandawire said it is against this background that the Commission decided to formally present to the parliament the vision document as well as some other branded materials including facemasks and flash drives containing related documentation such as the youth essay publication, and MW2063 summaries in both English and Chichewa languages.

He also expressed confidence that MPs will support the Commission in widely disseminating and popularizing the MW2063 Vision within their respective constituencies and beyond.

“Not only do MPs bring to the National Assembly the development needs of their constituents, but are also party to the formulation of their plans in order to ensure that constituencies embark on the most transformative initiatives that will improve the welfare of the people. NPC has a project Called Malawi Priorities in which the Commission and its partners are identifying initiatives that offer most value for money using cost-benefit analysis. In this regard, your thorough knowledge of the pillars and enablers of the MW2063 will ensure that our funds are directed towards initiatives that will always bring about value for money in the budgets, laws and loans that you approve,” he said.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!