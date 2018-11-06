Speaker Msowoya bemoans terror campaign on UTM: Kaliati denounces ‘propaganda state’

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya has bemoaned regime tactics aimed at bringing fear in the lives of the citizens especially those following UTM party lead by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.
Msowoya said this in Nkhotakota during a UTM rally.
“But I urge you to stand your ground, do not be afraid just like I am not afraid,” said Msowoya.
He made the comments after the High Court ordered Registrar of Political Parties to register UTM as a political party within seven days and said the registration should be backdated to September 21 2018.
The High Court also thrown out in another matter, an application by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sponsored group FND of Fyson Chonzi to dismiss Msowoya as Speaker of Parliament.
In her remarks, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said UTM is “people’s favourite” because they see it as a ray of hope which will bring about change.
Kaliati called on the youth to work with UTM, saying their leader is very passionate about the youth.
She also accused the DPP administration of crating as “propaganda state”.
The UTM leader, who is the country’s Vice-President, declared that the UTM, urged his officials and supporters not to be swayed or intimidated by propaganda.
The UTM leader has ended his address at Nkhotakota Primary School by cautioning all those that registered to keep their documents safe and not to be enticed into selling them to any person.
Chilima, who broke ranks with DPP to form the UTM, warned his followers that they would face turbulence, but asked them to be prepared and be assured of successful landing, come the polls.
Among other issues, he urged the people to keep safe their registration certificates so that they can vote next year.
The most scary part is that MCP, UDF, DPP and PP (all post independence political parties) have bled very militant youths who are happy to unleash their misplaced anger against those who don’t tow the line. Political parties have failed to reign in this character of their youths wings. What these leaders are failing to see is that one day, they will be affected especially when they are no longer in power. Our l;leaders are very myopic to say the least
Correction 100,000 jobs a month.
You may be correct to challenge that but HOW ABOUT THE TRANSFORMATION OF MALAWI INTO THE STATUS OF SINGAPORE in 5 years by President Mutharika………that is if you know Singapore my friend, is it real?
SINGAPORE???????!!!!!! Does the President really meant the Singapore we all know? This is beyond a lie….bolaninso bridge between Nkhata Bay and Likoma kkkkkkkkkkkkk
I would rather believe in the almost 100,000 jobs in a month than the PRESIDENTIAL LIE!
Any plot is by AKC Chilima against democracy. If AKC was an honest and committed democrat he would keep his promise to reveal everything he knows about DPP rigging the last elections. But after he realised that he was going to have to admit the leading role that he played in rigging the last elections for DPP he has lost his voice, total fraud. A million jobs in a year is nearly a 100,0000 jobs a year can AKC count? AKC cannot create 5,000 jobs a month leave aside a 100,000 a month. The man is consumed by arrogance and… Read more »
@In Darkness Democracy Dies, what’s that Mumbo-Jumbo you are spewing out. Can’t get heads or tails of it. Incomprehensible garbage. I think you must be Charles Mchacha behind that online anonymity! Kkkkk! Typical lack of erudition…
We Malawians suffer from poverty of imagination. We are incapable of dreaming beyond our poverty and mental slavery horizon. No confidence and no self-respect. It’s really scary Mx In Darkness Democracy Dies