Malawi gets $215m credit from India for Mahatma Gandhi centre,  water projects

Indian Vice-President, Shri Venkaiah Naidu on Monday launched the “India for Humanity” initiative with Malawi and announced the provision of a line of credit of US$ 215.16 million for 18 water projects.
He said part of the credit line would be used for the construction of Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre in Blantyre.
The signing of the agreements formed part of the successful two-day working visit to Malawi by the Indian Vice President from November 4 to 5, 2018 which was aimed at strengthening the existing cooperation between the two countries.
During the visit, Malawi and India signed Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) in the following three areas of Diplomatic and Official Passports, Visa exemption treaty and Peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
Signing the agreements were India’s Minister of State for Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishan Pal and Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano.
Among other engagements, Naidu addressed the India-Malawi business meeting that included the inauguration of the business incubation centre and India Africa Institute for Agriculture and Rural development (IAIARD).
The Indian Vice President paid a courtesy call on President Peter Mutharika, where they had discussions on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest for the two countries.
He donated a Bhabhatron’ Telecobalt Cancer Therapy machine, medicines worth US$ 2 million, 10 ambulances, 100,000 books, a grant project and K7.17 million to the Beautify Malawi, a charitable organization supported by the First Lady, Prof. Gertrude Mutharika.
Naidu announced that India would run a one-month workshop set up to fix 500 artificial limbs prepared by the world-renowned Jaipur Foot Technology.
Reflecting on the visit, Fabiano described the visit as ‘a very important visit in the socio-economic development of the country and diplomatic standing.
The Indian Vice President left the country Monday evening for India having visited Botswana and Zimbabwe during his African leg.
If we think that there is a nation out there to put their had earned money for free then we have seriously have to examine ourselves. If we think that our political leaders are signing these clumsy credit lines for the benefit of our children and grandchildren then we need some serious introspection. India will get its return on investment and for political leaders will enrich themselves in the process. These credit lines should be approved by the parliament and not individuals no matter their status. These debts will burden the next generation who will then be stuck in a… Read more »
Poverty is indeed a serous disease in Malawi. When fathers champion to make their families a collateral for obtaining a loan from foreigners, do children have a say??? I also wonder how the spirits of our forefathers who fought in bloodshed to liberate us work up to find a statue of Ghandi beautifully decorated at the heart of Blantyre while trees and grasses have invaded their tombs due to lack of our care.
I don’t think we need a credit line to build this conference center. At first I thought this is a donation, remember Malawians how huge our credit is. Do we really love our children and grandchildren? Recall fellow Malawians that we also have a credit from India which was used to buy tractors for farming. Unfortunately under the clueless leadership of APM those tractors were also sold to DPP supporters. And again I don’t understand why First Lady is now Professor. I am afraid Malawi will have many useless doctors and professors.
the thing was a donation now its a credit if its a credit why dont you built chilembwe shopping mall
So those who were against the Mahat Ma Ghandi Statue are all mayopic
Did you say credit line? Useless. I thought it was a donation. No need to clap hands. Our grand children will pay back
You are right, our grand children are the ones going to pay back this money. But are we agreeing as Malawians to borrow such big money? Crooks are the ones going to benefit.
…And did you say a donation to the Beautify Malawi charitable organization? No need to clap hands! That’s a donation to the personal pocket of Madam Professor Dr Gertrude Mutharika. Have you noted that of all foreign govts who give aid to Malawi, it’s only the Chinese and now the Indians who donate to BEAM? Western govts can never donate to that charity because they know it’s just an excuse for the enrichment of the First Family.