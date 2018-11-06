Expert back hemp to replace tobacco and boost Malawi economy

A South Africa based researcher and managing director of Ikaros Africa Sandro Righini has backed the calls for legalisation of the use of industrial hemp, saying it can boost the country’s economy.

He said his company Ikaros Africa is currently registered under Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC) as well as Ministry of Agriculture for Hemp productions.

Righini says the company has already invested K380 million in its trial stage of industrial hemp.

“We will be bringing creating jobs economic growth and direct foreign investment. We will also be opening a global market in Malawi which is currently worth $20 billion a year,” he said.

He said Malawi has always relied on tobacco as its main cash crop, but with the majority of the world turning away from cigarettes, causing a rapid decline in demand for tobacco, hemp is becoming the alternative.

“With over 50 years of cumulative experience in the medicinal hemp industry, Ikaros Africa brings their pride and joy to the heart of Malawi,” he said.

Righini said medical Hemp has reliable markets in North America, Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Italy and Poland.

He said the trials are being done at Chitala and Bvumbwe research stations.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society on Agriculture Network (CisaNet) has supported the claim that hep industry can help improve the country’s development.

CisaNet executive director Pamela Kuwali has since cautioned that the systems need to be put in place to prevent abuse of the Hemp substance.

She said the country need to ensure “enough legal provision to seal any loopholes for abuse.”

