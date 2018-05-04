Speaker orders unruly DPP cadets out of Malawi parliament as President delivers Sona

Speaker of parliament Richard Msowoya on Friday threw out from parliament menacing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets for their noise which interrupted President Peter Mutharika’s State is the National Address (Sona).

On their way out, the cadets turned DPP militia, beat up Times TV cameraman Banda who looked helpless as police just looked on.

It all started when Mutharika was making his speech when the Head of State had to make several pauses because of the noise.

The cadets refused to leave the House even after Msowoya ordered them out for making a lot of noise.

The DPP secretary general Greseidler Jeffrey went up to tell the DPP youths to leave the House.

Parliament’s security could be seen forcing the cadets out.

Information Minister Nicholas Dausi condemned the cadets.

“We will investigate to find out what went wrong. People should not be beaten while in line of their duty,” said Dausi.

This is not the first time the DPP cadets have misbehaved.

