Speaking the unspeakable : ‘A dark-coloured veil of misfeasance!’

A president cannot defend a nation if he is not held accountable to its laws..” ― DaShanne Stokes. For a very long time, our country has been rocked in unspeakable and deep-rooted misfeasance in public office and we, the bonafide citizens of Malawi either have always given it a blind eye or blatantly pretend that it is okay for important things not to be okay. Every government that we have elected since 1994 has been subject to gross misfeasance in public office and we seem not to care and the perpetrators have been let scot-free. Often times, we give those in public office to abuse us and that is okay because for us it is okay not to be okay. Someone recently aptly described the government of Malawi as a ‘criminal enterprise’ and as citizens we did not even try to decode what this actually means. We either don’t care about ourselves, our country or we are plain stupid. For starters, misfeasance in public office is a legal term which is a cause of action in the civil courts of England and Wales and in the Commonwealth countries. Ideally, misfeasance in public office is an action against the holder of a public office, alleging in essence that the office-holder has misused or abused their power. That abuse of public office is a crime, it seems, it is not our business.

The tort of misfeasance dates back to 1703 when Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Sir John Holt decided that a landowner could sue a police constable who deprived him of his right to vote in the case of Ashby v White.

Again, this common law offence was was revived in 1985 when it was used so that French turkey producers could sue the Ministry of Agriculture over a dispute that harmed their sales.

Generally, a civil defendant will be liable for misfeasance if the defendant owed a duty of care toward the plaintiff, the defendant breached that duty of care by improperly performing a legal act, and the improper performance resulted in harm to the plaintiff.

Of course it is difficult to determine whether harm resulted from a failure to act or from an act that was improperly performed abuse of power is in the spotlight and the issue runs much deeper. However, the court of Commonsense rightly finds guilty any person who abuse public office for personal gains and perhaps a competent court of law.

Power is woven into human life and is often misused in many forms of bullying and harassment. Continuing the cycle of disgust and blame won’t change this. Some of this abuse is even socially sanctioned and rewarded, seen as a sign of ‘strong leadership.’ but is it?

To overcome all this nonsense of clapping hands for criminals and public office abusers, we need to do away with this ‘it is okay attitude and start holding people by the balls for this heinous crime.

I think, in my considered view, we strongly need a more rigorous and honest framework for discussing power in government and we must start building the capacity to confront power abuse meticulously and justly.

But sadly, we Malawians love to love making zeroes into heroes and villains into revered chevaliers.We love lifting people onto pedestals and award heroes richly, but we also love blaming those trying to speak the unspeakable because for us, it is okay not to be okay – Its okay.

Nothing makes us more secure than knowing it okay that it is NOT okay. We pretty much know that this is a childhood childish game,but we play it anyway because it is okay not to be okay.

What gets missed in all this is any honest discussion about how we sanction power and reward it, and how this plays into abuse.

I verily believe that oftentimes, we turn a blind eye to the abuse of the power. More disturbingly, we often reward the abuser: their ways seen as part of their flair and genius.