Speaking the unspeakable: Malawi needs a ghetto president

Malawi needs a ghetto president. One who grew up in the townships, attended not only a formal education but has also been to the university of life as well as the school of hard-knocks.

President oti anamenyedwapo makofi komanso okuti naye anafakako ena makhatcha. President okuti ndi watauni komanso za kumudzi amazitsata.

That person must be one who understands both life in all angles. One who can fit into ghetto life struggles of Zingwangwa, Ndirande, Kawale, Ntandire, Chinamwali, Chikanda, Zorozolo and Chiputula and all manner of all phwanyaphwanya-one man for himself and God-for all kinda daily hassles and hurdles.

This person must also be one who can also easily be able to fit as fiddle into the opulence life of Namiwawa, Area 43, Old Naisi and Chimaliro low density areas.

Malawi needs a president who knows Malawi not because is Malawian but because Malawi is in him. Such a person must be one who can be able to speak and not only talk.

The next president MUST be one with a huge interest at heart in bringing all Malawians from across the divide together.

The person must have the zeal to learn learn a lot of Malawian languages and cultures for that is a sure sign that this person has an interest of Malawi as a whole.

Malawi needs a president who is not interested to be a leader of a certain particular tribal group that he or she belongs to. The country, more than ever, needs a leader who understand that Malawians are one people regardless of where one comes from.

Malawi needs an energetic person for a president to take our countless problems head-on and at the same time be able to contain the stress that comes with all that jazz of the workload which comes with the ever-demanding job at the plot number one.

The next president must be productive enough – one who can impregnate his wife or one who can be impregnated by her husband. Isn’t it sweet to have a pregnant first lady or a first gentleman who still can fire from all cylinders?

The point here is; we need a president who will understand the plight of young families not one who just live with a spouse by way of a ‘team spirit.’

Dear country men and women, look for this person, come May 2019 let us vote for this kind of a person and a better Malawi for all will be possible.

Who the cap fit, let them wear it. Take your pick!

Blakaka speaks!

So long!

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :