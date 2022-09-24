Special Law Commission proposes  establishment of Service Commission for Immigration and Citizenship Service

A Special Law Commission on the review of the Immigration Act has proposed the establishment of a Service Commission for Immigration and Citizenship Service.

Chairperson for Special Law Commission on the Review of Immigration Act, Justice Rizine Mzikamanda, told the media in Lilongwe on Friday that their inquiry found that there was a glaring gap in the recruitment, disciplinary proceedings and other processes in the Immigration service is the unavailability of the service commission.

Mzikamanda made the sentiments when he presented findings and recommendations on the review.

During consultations with stakeholders, he said, participants were of the view that provision should be made for a service responsible for recruitment of Immigration officers and other matters in the Immigration service.

Mzikamanda said participants observed that the prevailing situation where matters of the Immigration service are dealt with by the Civil Service Commission falls short of recognizing the distinct nature of the service as a national security organ.

He observed that Security organs such as Police and Prison have their own service commission therefore the Commission recommends that a service commission for the Immigration and Citizenship Service be established under the proposed law.

Other recommendations considered are border management which has to be included as a specific function of the Immigration and Citizenship Service, issuance of various immigration permits, entry clearance and monitoring of those seeking asylum among others.

However, the Commission started the review process of the act in May 2020 from the old 1964 act.

