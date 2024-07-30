Spoken Word, Poetry stars set to shine at UMP Festival

Malawians are expected to experience the first ever lyrical explosion at the upcoming UMP Festival at Cape Maclear in Mangochi from October 25-28 2024 as the organizers of the event Chitoliro Productions have announced another exciting news as they have unveiled the amazing and renowned international and local Spoken Word and Poetry celebrated stars who are expected to spice up the event.

The UMP Festival dynamic lineup promises to add a vibrant, thought-provoking edge to the festival.

UMP Spokesperson, Marie Thom has confirmed that as they promised to make this year’s festival unique and full of surprises in as far as entertainment is concerned, they have brought in the Spoken Word and Poetry stars so as to ensure that everyone at event should have opportunity of enjoy the entertainment of his/her choice.

Thom said among the international Spoken Word and Poetry stars include, Lule Mhlanzi from South Africa and Kenyan, Tiya Joan while the local stars are Q Malewezi, Nyamilikiti Nthiwatiwa, Beatrice Ligomeka, Refilwe Ntopa, and Jane Senenje.

“Bringing together such adiverse and talented group of poets and spoken word artists is a real coup for us. Their performances will enrich the festival experience, offering powerful platforms for lyrical expression and cultural story telling.

“It’s all about deepening our connection with the audience through the universal languageof poetry.” Said Thom.

Ntopa shared her enthusiasm; “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with such talented poets, musicians, and artists from Malawi and other countries. I am very excited to contribute my voice and perspective to this vibrant gathering.

“I look forward to inspiring and being inspired by the audience and fellow performers,”.

In her remarks, Senenje said; “I am very excited to be amongst the spoken word artists performing at the UMP Festival and I am geared to give my best during the event and really appreciate the UMP Festival organizers for considering me to be part of this great occasion which will bring me to another level of exposure,”.

Produced by Chitoliro Productionz, the UMP Festival remains an eco-friendly, digitally enabled celebration of African urban culture.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Malawi, the festival highlights the best in film, arts and cultural as well as creative industries.