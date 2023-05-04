Sports Council commits to provide full support for Queens’ Netball World Cup preps

Malawi National Council of Sports Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise takes cognizance that Malawi Queens face a lot of challenges but they’re capable of producing good results — only that not enough is committed to support and give them motivation.

Madise said this on Wednesday at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre where the Council — in conjunction with Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) — organized a welcoming party for the Queens who arrived back home from Australia where the team participated in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series where they came second.

Thus Madise made a commitment that Sports Council shall give full support to the Queens in their preparations ahead of the upcoming Netball World Cup competition scheduled for July this year in South Africa.

Madise — who applauded the Queens for putting up the gallant fight at the PacificAus Series having brought silver medal, expressed concern with the little support that the team get from Malawians in as far as resources is concerned.

“The pending Netball World Cup is huge event where we need to be making our history and this is the right time we can make them achieve that by giving them proper support for their preparations.

“As Council, we promise to engage the corporate world to partner us because our opponents are not resting and are improving each every year,” he said.

In her remarks, the Queens’ head coach, Peace Chawinga-Kalua explained that the team missed 7 of her key players, who are playing abroad and left some gaps but she applauded the travelling team — which was comprised local players only for demonstrating that they’re good players who can represent Malawi flag.

“We gave every player an opportunity to play and I was impressed with their performance despite having stayed in camp for a short period.

“I believe that if combine them with those playing abroad with proper preparations we can finish in top 4 at the Netball World Cup,” said the coach.

Queens’ captain, Jane Chimaliro thanked Sports Council for the pledge of full support to the team while asking for a lot of international friendlies before going to the Netball World Cup.

Malawi Queens lost 41-54 in the final against Tonga nation.

Just after the tournament, coach Chawinga-Kalua reported that the PacificAus Series were good preparations for her team ahead of the Netball World Cup, saying: The girls gave it their all.”

“We gave away balls that cost us. We completely failed to adapt to the play we wanted. Tonga was composed and got the best of us.

“This has been an eye opener for us towards the World Cup — there have been lessons learnt and we need to improve on our shortfalls.

“It wasn’t easy as the girls played 6 days back-to-back and considering the training we did they gave their all. To withstand back-to-back games, you really need total fitness.

“This was also the best platform for the new girls who made their debut and I believe it won’t leave them the same status they were in ahead of the games,” she said.

The Queens beat Fiji 54-47 in the opening match; went on to beat Papua New Guinea 64-49 but lost 46-50 to Zambia to reach the semifinals — in which they beat same Zambia 48-35.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times

