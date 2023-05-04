World Vision staff members donates to Cyclone Freddy victims in Phalombe

Members of staff of World Vision International through their social welfare mobilized themselves to contribute and buy Likuni Phala worth K1.2 million, which were donated to Cyclone Freddy survivors mainly children at Phaloni village, T/A, Kaduya in Phalombe District.

The Social Welfare Chairman for the staff at WVI, Hastings Kukada, said as members of staff they were touched with the hardships the survivors of Cyclone Freddy, especially children were going through and decided to help them to ease the pain the cyclone caused.

“After Cyclone Freddy our organisation has been responding in different ways like supplying food items, but now the staff members through social welfare after sitting down we thought it wise to contribute money which we used to buy 250 bags of Likuni Phala in order to reach directly to children.

“We also donated clothes to the children and their parents. These clothes were also donated by staff members,” he said.

Kukada said that 250 children who were assessed by ministry of health have benefitted from the Likuni Phala.

“Most of these children were malnourished and we feel the Likuni Phala will help them to regain their health,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Edina Maulidi, from Nambwale village, T/A Chiwalo hailed WVI staff for what she described as timely donation.

“We are so thankful to the staff members from World Vision for this donation because now l will be able to feed my child Likuni porridge which has nutrients,” she said.

She also said the clothes have come at the right time because she just delivered a baby,who lacked clothes.

“These people have rescued us and we urge other staff members from other organisations, companies and offices to emulate their example,” she said.

