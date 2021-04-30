Sports Minister Msungama defends K9bn swimming pool expenditure

Minister of Sports, Ulemu Msunguma, has come flat-out with clarification that, unlike what some are propagating on social media, it is not true that the government is spending K9 billion for swimming pools at Kamuzu Institute of Sports (KIS) which is presently undergoing massive upgrading.

Various commentators in the last few days expressed reservations that K9 billion for the construction of swimming pools at KIS—expected to host the All Africa championship next year for both indoor and outdoor games—was far way too much.

But in defence Msungama said it was “unfortunate” that people were commenting without understanding the scope of works happening at the facility to make reasonable judgement.

According to Msungama, the fact that the project is designed to international standards means that the design specifications too are too meet international standards at all costs.

He explained on Facebook that the Kamuzu Institute of Sports complex would have two swimming pools of 25 metres and 50 metres for training and competitions respectively.

“The pools are only 5% of the contract sum .. the complex will have a gym for the athletes, this is another 5% of the contract. The complex will have a stadia around the swimming pool that allows spectators [and] this includes complete changing rooms, conference rooms and a VIP section, this is about 25% of the contract.

“The complex will also have a social services centre which takes about 5% of the contract. Another significant cost is the mechanical and electrical fittings of the complex to support the infrastructure that will be placed, this includes the roofing designs etc which is costing 15% of the contract.

“Last but not least there will need to be massive earthworks on the location to prepare it for the said infrastructure, not to mention roads and pavements which also are 15% of the cost,” explained Msungama.

Msungama said government was constructing a world class arena that would not only create a platform for Malawian but would also create jobs and opportunities to hundreds of people.

But some Malawians have commented saying it did not make sense for Malawi to be parting away with billions of kwacha when her education and health standards remained abysmal.

“Malawi doesn’t need a 9 billion swimming facility with ‘international standards’ when our hospitals and schools are 0.05% of international standards. Health and education, if prioritised now, would change our national development narrative far faster than anything else,” wrote Harry Chikasamba.

