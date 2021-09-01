Sports & Online Gambling: What to Expect in the Future

If you watch football matches, you might have noticed online gambling brands on shirts that players wear. These sponsorships are a logical outcome of the closeness between these two industries. These platforms offer sports betting and casino games, and it’s clear why they choose football clubs for advertising.

Nobody can deny that online gambling and sports betting note constant growth. What can we expect from the two industries in the future? Check out our insights into the current situation and the forecasts for the years to come!

A Better Licensing System and More Legit Platforms

Many online gambling platforms have years of tradition. You can trust ZAR Casino because it has been around since 2006. The problem is that we see many new platforms launching, and there is the question of whether they are trustworthy.

The worldwide gambling industry has reputable authorities, such as the United Kingdom Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. But Malawi and many other African countries still leave their online gambling markets unregulated.

Fortunately, there are clear steps forward toward regulating the online industry. Sports betting and internet gambling is a huge opportunity for local governments. They can tap into the wish of their citizens to place wagers on their favorite sports teams. By regulating the market, they secure additional revenue while guaranteeing player protection. Legit casinos are a win-win situation, which is why everyone is looking forward to market regulation.

Constant Industry Growth

According to reports, the online betting industry was worth $24.99 million. However, the experts reveal that the market size will increase to $59.53 million in 2026. That means the industry would more than double its value over seven years.

And that doesn’t even include online casinos. The estimations are the internet gambling industry will continue its growth from the previous years. The expected CAGR is over 12%, and the industry value will be around $72 billion.

These growth trends have been steady over the last decade. Nobody doubts the market sizes will increase. Various factors contribute to this growth, including relying on technology more and looking for online leisure time alternatives due to pandemics.

Adding New Games and Markets

After hearing about the interest of the Malawi viewership, SuperSport agreed to beam Paralympics in Tokyo live. Apart from national athletes participating in events, viewers also want to watch matches they bet on. Some even place live wagers, which is the latest hit in the betting industry.

Bookmakers keep adding new sports to their selection. If you visit an average online vendor, you can bet on all sports from football to darts and table tennis. Many bookmakers stream the events live on their websites to spice up the players’ gaming experience.

We can expect to see new markets implemented by both online bookmakers and gambling providers. Internet casinos add new games every day. That ranges from fresh slot releases to revolutionizing genres like VR and 3D games.

Live gaming has already become a standard, and it helps players feel like in an actual casino. The action comes live from a professional studio, and human dealers take you through the game. It resembles the experience of visiting a land-based facility. Apart from classics like roulette and blackjack, you can participate in live games like Deal or No Deal and Dream Catcher. We expect the developers to be creative and come up with new titles and ways to innovate the gaming selection.

Boosting Cross-Platform Support

We use smartphones to communicate with others, browse the internet, and play games. The online gambling market recognized the potential of mobile gaming a long time ago. Today, most bookmakers and casinos have dedicated mobile apps and responsive websites. You can use these when playing over your smartphone.

The trend we expect to continue is striving to improve cross-platform support. You can already use a single account to access the desired casino on all devices. But the games to play and features available might vary depending on the gadget you use. Not all slots might be available on smartphones and tablets. We expect developers to keep ironing these issues and maximize cross-platform capabilities.

Adding New Payment Methods

Although many had doubts, the world has accepted cryptocurrencies. The news that countries launch their own currencies only confirmed that. Digital payment options have become as valid as fiat currencies. Bitcoin still dominates, but we see more people using Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptos.

That’s a huge potential for online bookmakers and casinos. Some already implemented multiple cryptocurrencies, while some only stuck to Bitcoin. The total number of platforms accepting digital currencies still isn’t impressive, and that’s what we expect to change.

The benefits for players are clear and include:

Improved financial protection . There’s no providing sensitive banking details. Instead, it’s enough to enter the address of your crypto wallet.

. There’s no providing sensitive banking details. Instead, it’s enough to enter the address of your crypto wallet. Enhanced anonymity . Decentralization is the main characteristic of digital currencies. No third party will be aware of how you use your funds.

. Decentralization is the main characteristic of digital currencies. No third party will be aware of how you use your funds. A less costly method. Many banks and other payment providers demand generous fees for their services. Cryptocurrencies offer a cheaper and more convenient method.

The benefit for online casinos and bookmakers is obvious. They will attract new players, including those who were reluctant to betting due to privacy and anonymity issues.

Final Thoughts

The world is constantly evolving, but one thing is certain – good things are in store for online betting and gambling. Sports are among the favorite leisure activities, and wagering on your favorite teams only adds to the experience. Those who try betting are frequently open to testing casino games and vice versa.

The brands continue to deliver an excellent gaming selection. That only tempts more people to spend their leisure time playing casino games and betting on sports. All these factors affect these markets positively, and there’s no doubt these industries will grow in the future.

