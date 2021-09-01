TNM sponsors Youth Ambassador Mphalitso to Nigerian reality show

TNM plc, Malawi’s pioneer mobile network service provider, says as part of its purpose of “connecting society, creating possibilities and changing lives” it is committed to supporting arts and creative industry in the country and make it competitive globally.

The sentiments follow a recent development where the telco is sending, Mphalitso Kachigwada, a model and TNM Youth Star to a Nigerian modelling reality show dubbed Project Next Model Africa.

Now in season 3, the Africa’s biggest model reality show aims at growing the modelling industry through mindset change and mitigation of stigma towards models.

Kachigwada who is one of the TNM’s young ambassadors under the TNM Youth Star Project will represent Malawi.

“During the onset of our Youth Star Project we vowed to invest in the talents and develop synergy for the benefits of our young stars.

Therefore, Project Next Model Africa resonates with our objective hence we are supporting Mphalitso to the show,” according to Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing Communications.

TNM believes that Mphalitso will do well during the show therefore it will promote Malawi’s arts and culture industry.

“Mphalitso is one great model who will take Malawi’s model industry to great heights during the period she will be in Nigeria.

“As a country we need to support her entirely as the show has a greater potential of promoting Malawian culture across the continent,” added Jonazi.

During the show, Kachigwada’s survival would depend on the votes she will get, therefore, Jonazi urged all Malawians to participate in the voting exercise.

In her remarks, Kachigwada described the opportunity to represent Malawi a lifetime achievement.

“My wish has always been to represent Malawi on an international scene. I would like to thank TNM Plc for making my dreams to come true, the company has fully sponsored this trip,” said Kachigwada.

Kachigwada said that the representation is for Malawi and she encouraged everyone to help her amassing more votes in the show.

“I promise to do my level best to stay in the house till the end.

“I want to encourage people to vote for me so that my stay should be prolonged,” she added.

The Project Next Model Africa reality show will beam every Monday on DSTV channel 262 and Gotv Channel 102.

