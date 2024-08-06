Sports politics gets nasty between Wanderers and Bullets over Promise Kamwendo’s transfer

Promise Kamwendo’s transfer has gotten hotter and political as the player, who was expected to join FCB Nyasa Big Bullets after having already paid for his transfer, changed direction and joined Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ Chief Executive Officer, Panganani Ndovi was spotted in Mchinji on Sunday where he went to discuss with Kamwendo’s manager, Hastings Chilunga. However, he was “clearly told that an agreement was already in place” for the player to join Bullets.

On his way home, the CEO met Kamwendo and traveled to BT with him and he was offered a lucrative three-year contract, better than what he was expected to get from the initial deal. Bullets have been waiting for the player to arrive in BT for the unveiling ceremony but they just received Lameck Gamphani.

Kamwendo has told Dedza Dynamos that he is joining Wanderers not Bullets as earlier planned.

Hastings Chilunga traveled to BT hoping to finalize the move for his client to Bullets vut he was called to pass through where his client was and Kamwendo told him that he has changed his mind, “I’m 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐮𝐤𝐮𝐫𝐮 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬.”

Chilunga told Wanderers that “you are disturbing this young player,” and Wanderers pompo told him that “𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬”

What Next? Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will hold talks with Kamwendo’s family, his two brothers and his uncle. They already have given the player a three-year contract but the issue remains, how to deal with Dedza Dynamos who have already received MK3 Million from Big Bullets.

Kamwendo sticks to his stance, “𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!