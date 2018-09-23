Sports stadium for Lower Shire – Nankhumwa

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, has promised the people of Lower Shire districts of Nsanje and Chikwawa that government would soon construct a state-of-the-art sports stadium there.

Nankhumwa made the pledge at Bangula in Nsanje on Friday September 21, 2018 during a whistle-stop tour he undertook in the district.

“DPP will construct a sports stadium in Lower Shire to promote sports, recreation and business. You will be able to use the stadium for and watch various sporting games, including the famous Super League,” said

Nankhumwa.

He also said government would construct more community technical colleges in the Lower Shire to train youths in various vocational skills so that they can get employed or start their own businesses and

employ fellow youths.

“President Mutharika assures you that he has the your best interests at heart and that he would do everything to ensure that there is positive change in people’s livelihood in the Shire Valley,” said

Nankhumwa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :