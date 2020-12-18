Sports Writers Association of Malawi AGM this Saturday

The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) this Saturday at Mpatsa Beach Lodge in the lakeshore district of Salima.

Delegates at the meeting will among other things discuss the General Secretary and Treasurer’s financial reports for possible adoption.

During the meeting, SWAM members will also undergo Media Training on Covid-19 and Match Day Media Operations under the facilitation of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) before seasoned and award winning sports journalist Peter Kanjere and esteemed Freelance Web Solutions Consultant Marshal Dyton acuminate them with skills in print, electronic and the emerging digital media sports reporting.

FAM has aided SWAM with funds for the AGM and training through the FIFA approved Covid-19 Fund. Capital Oil Refining Industries has also assisted the association with an amount of K350 000.00.

SWAM General Secretary, Wesysylas Chirwa, says the AGM is very important as it will equip the journalists with advanced skills in reporting and leadership.

“This is a very important meeting. Our members will not come back from the AGM the way they went. They will come back full of knowledge for their everyday trade.

“They will be trained in match coordinating and reporting. Peter Kanjere will drill them in excellent reporting while Marshal Dyton will handle digital reporting,” explained Chirwa.

