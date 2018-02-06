St. Johns, Kamuzu College of Nursing strike gold in Sempha schess tourney

St John’s Catholic Secondary School last Saturday claimed a gold medal award in the first ever tripartite of chess categories in secondary and tertiary schools, and juniors tournament at Lilongwe’s Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN).

The five player side of Tumpale Chawinga, Benjamin Kamanga, Frank Kanyemba, Yankho Nyambo and Dalitso Nyali claimed the top position after outclassing Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School and Mbidzi Community Day Secondary School in a tournament which was played in team format.

In the tertiary schools section, also played in a team format, hosts Kamuzu College of Nursing’s five member squad of Thomas Msampha (captain), Chilungamo Sabuni, Rashid Mang’anda, John Mlekano and a lady player, Ulunji Munyonga, claimed first position after exploiting the “home ground advantage”, with Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) trailing on second position.

In the juniors’ section played in Individual format, 14 year-old Rahil Pabri, a student at African Bible College (ABC) Academy, outclassed 20 competitors from various schools within the capital city.

Pabri amassed 4.5 points after five rounds, while Clara Mtumbuka of Lilongwe Demonstration Primary School and Aditya Chokalingam of Bishop Mackenzie International School, were runners-up and third positioned respectively, after tying on fall and separated by the bucholloz tie-breaking system.

The tournament, bankrolled by Sempha Investments to the tune of K1 million yearly, was the first of its kind in Malawi to boast of such grassroot categories under one roof.

At the awards ceremony, Sempha Investments Managing Director, Charles Zimba expressed satisfaction with the turn out and level of competition and talent which was displayed at the tournament.

“It is impressive, especially to see more than 20 under 16 boys and girls participating in active chess because it is in the hands of these very young ones that the future of Malawi’s chess lies,” he explained.

On his part, CRCL General Secretary, Eddie Kulesi thanked the sponsor for the financial support and also the parents for bringing the children to the event.

The winners pocketed assorted prizes ranging from trophies, cash to medals and chess sets. The junior chess players were dressed in Sempha branded T-shirts replete with a Fide (World Chess Federation) slogan “Gens una sumus”, Latin for “We are one people, one family”.

Next Sempha tournament will be held end March and it will be an open section tournament where any participant of any age or sex will be eligible to take part.

However, best lady, best junior and best student will be recognised according to Central Region Chess League Chairperson, Moses Mtumbuka.

