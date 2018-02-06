PP ask Speaker to remove Jooma, invoke section 65 on MPs Mtonga and Chilenga

The opposition Peoples Party (PP) has written the Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya requesting him to remove one of its Parliamentarians, Ralph Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PMC) and to invoke section 65 on two of its law makers who are deemed to have changed parties.

Jooma resigned as party’s Chief Whip last year and has since been replaced by Zomba Changalume Parliamentarian, John Chikalimba.

The party’s spokesperson Noah Chimpeni disclosed that PP was taking strict measures against indiscipline MPs.

PP has also asked the Speaker to apply Section 65 on two of its legislators, Malani Mtonga and Werani Chilenga for associating themselves with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Jooma, Mangochi Monkey Bay Parliamentarian, was suspended from the party for allegedly associating himself with the DPP as well.

PMC is a policy making body for the parliamentary administrative support services.

Unconfirmed report says that PP supporters in Karonga south constituency demand councillor for Uliwa ward Tengamowa Mnthari to take Mtonga’s position in 2019 tripartite elections.

