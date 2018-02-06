PP ask Speaker to remove Jooma, invoke section 65 on MPs Mtonga and Chilenga

February 6, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The opposition Peoples Party (PP) has written the Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya requesting him to remove one of its Parliamentarians, Ralph Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PMC) and to invoke section 65 on two of its law makers who are deemed to have changed parties.

Jooma: Now associating with DPP

Jooma resigned as party’s Chief Whip last year and has since been replaced by Zomba Changalume Parliamentarian, John Chikalimba.

The party’s spokesperson Noah Chimpeni disclosed that PP was taking strict measures against indiscipline MPs.

PP has also asked the Speaker to apply Section 65 on two of its legislators, Malani Mtonga and Werani Chilenga for associating themselves with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Jooma, Mangochi Monkey Bay Parliamentarian, was suspended from the party for allegedly associating himself with the DPP as well.

PMC is a policy making body for the parliamentary administrative support services.

Unconfirmed report says that PP supporters in Karonga south constituency demand councillor for Uliwa ward Tengamowa Mnthari to take Mtonga’s position in 2019 tripartite elections.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "PP ask Speaker to remove Jooma, invoke section 65 on MPs Mtonga and Chilenga"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Likongwe Ligomeka
Guest
Likongwe Ligomeka

Msowoya is DPP so do not expect any action from him.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Anjimile
Guest
Anjimile

PP is just wasting it’s time .Why is the Queen Cashgatter Joyce Banda running away if she is innocent? Hon Chilenga, Mtonga and Jooma they have not crossed the floor they are PP MPs in parliament .Section 65 is for those who have crossed the floor like UDF. This just shows kind of hatred JB has against these young parliamentarians. Anita Mtila To hell with your hypocrisy !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 58 minutes ago
santana
Guest
santana
Ralph Jooma comes from Mangochi. His party allegiance if he thinks of dumping PP will be either DPP or UDF. But according to press reports the guy might join DPP. If he does so then the pains will not be on PP but MCP and its runaway pastor, Chakwera. This is because the two parties does not wish the other well. It pains MCP to hear any news of someone joining DPP because this widens the gap between the two presidential candidates. What Chakwera would wish to hear daily is the news that people have defected from DPP even if… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 54 minutes ago
Mmalawi
Guest
Mmalawi

I think abambo inu Chakwera sakugonetsani. Why can’t you write something without mentioning him? Every comment you make is about Chakwera even where the Reverend is not in the article under discussion. It’s very disgusting to harbour such kind of hate for an individual and you should be ashamed of yourself

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes 39 seconds ago
Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

PP is wasting time. No one will vote for its members again. By 2019, they will all have defected. If it failed while in accidental ruling status, what can it achieve from outside government?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 56 minutes ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Asking Msowoya to declare pro DPP MPs seats vacant? Sangalole. He is DPP too

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 24 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes