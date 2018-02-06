PP ask Speaker to remove Jooma, invoke section 65 on MPs Mtonga and Chilenga

The opposition Peoples Party (PP) has written the Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya requesting him to remove one of its Parliamentarians, Ralph Jooma from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PMC) and to invoke section 65 on two of its law makers who are deemed to have changed parties.
Jooma resigned as party’s Chief Whip last year and has since been replaced by Zomba Changalume Parliamentarian, John Chikalimba.
The party’s spokesperson Noah Chimpeni disclosed that PP was taking strict measures against indiscipline MPs.
PP has also asked the Speaker to apply Section 65 on two of its legislators, Malani Mtonga and Werani Chilenga for associating themselves with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Jooma, Mangochi Monkey Bay Parliamentarian, was suspended from the party for allegedly associating himself with the DPP as well.
PMC is a policy making body for the parliamentary administrative support services.
Unconfirmed report says that PP supporters in Karonga south constituency demand councillor for Uliwa ward Tengamowa Mnthari to take Mtonga’s position in 2019 tripartite elections.
Msowoya is DPP so do not expect any action from him.
PP is just wasting it’s time .Why is the Queen Cashgatter Joyce Banda running away if she is innocent? Hon Chilenga, Mtonga and Jooma they have not crossed the floor they are PP MPs in parliament .Section 65 is for those who have crossed the floor like UDF. This just shows kind of hatred JB has against these young parliamentarians. Anita Mtila To hell with your hypocrisy !
I think abambo inu Chakwera sakugonetsani. Why can’t you write something without mentioning him? Every comment you make is about Chakwera even where the Reverend is not in the article under discussion. It’s very disgusting to harbour such kind of hate for an individual and you should be ashamed of yourself
PP is wasting time. No one will vote for its members again. By 2019, they will all have defected. If it failed while in accidental ruling status, what can it achieve from outside government?
Asking Msowoya to declare pro DPP MPs seats vacant? Sangalole. He is DPP too