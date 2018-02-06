Nomads now confirms Africa champions league participation

February 6, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said the country’s football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have now confirmed their participation in  the CAF Champions League and will fulfill their preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.

Wanderers technical panel: Ready

There was mist after  Nomads sponsors, Be Forward, were irked after learning about the players’ sit-in, a development that led to the reversal of a $72 800 [about K53.4 million] transaction meant for the two preliminary games.

This led to the club asking FAM to notify the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on their intention to pull out from the continental showpiece, before making a U-turn a few hours later.

But FAM acting competitions manager Casper  has said the Nomads have now confirmed their participation  in the continental club showpiece “ complete with their travel itinerary.”

Meanwhile, Nomads are expected depart on Thursday via Ethiopia from where they will connect to Kinshasa.

Had they withdrawn, the Nomads risked a $5 000 (about K3.7 million) fine and a two-year ban from taking part in a CAF tournament, among other penalties

7777999
Guest
7777999

Not impressed with the technical panel.

7 hours 25 minutes ago
Billy Chilewani
Guest
Billy Chilewani

All the best nyerere. Lift the Malawian flag high in Kinshasha.

11 hours 4 minutes ago

