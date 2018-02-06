Nomads now confirms Africa champions league participation

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said the country’s football kings Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have now confirmed their participation in the CAF Champions League and will fulfill their preliminary round first leg tie against AS Vita in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.

There was mist after Nomads sponsors, Be Forward, were irked after learning about the players’ sit-in, a development that led to the reversal of a $72 800 [about K53.4 million] transaction meant for the two preliminary games.

This led to the club asking FAM to notify the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on their intention to pull out from the continental showpiece, before making a U-turn a few hours later.

But FAM acting competitions manager Casper has said the Nomads have now confirmed their participation in the continental club showpiece “ complete with their travel itinerary.”

Meanwhile, Nomads are expected depart on Thursday via Ethiopia from where they will connect to Kinshasa.

Had they withdrawn, the Nomads risked a $5 000 (about K3.7 million) fine and a two-year ban from taking part in a CAF tournament, among other penalties

