Masters off to Angola on Wednesday for CAF Confederations Cup

Masters Security FC are scheduled to depart Thursday for Angola for their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg fixture against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on Sunday.

The club’s general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda told journalists that they will spend a night in Addis Ababa before proceeding to Luanda on Thursday.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa has since urged the soccer fraternity not to read much into the results of their preparatory local matches.

Before losing 2-0 to Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday, Masters also lost to the Nomads 4-0 in strength-testing matches.

Makawa said he will feature a different team in Angola and the approach will be “totally different.”

