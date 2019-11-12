St. Michael’s girls’ secondary school closed indefinitely

November 12, 2019 Ayamba Kandodo 1 Comment

Authorities at St. Michael’s Girls Secondary School have closed the school indefinitely following a protest by the students.

The students were on Tuesday morning forced to leave the school and go to their homes after vandalizing school property in protest of poor diet.

By 11 am on Tuesday, hordes of students were seen leaving the school premises, carrying their bags.

It is reported that the students damaged the school property on Sunday evening.

It took the law-enforcers to intervene by firing teargas to disperse the rioting students and restore peace at the school.Confirming the development, Mangochi Police Station spokesperson, Rodrick Maida said they intervened to quell the situation after the students went on a rampage.
“It is true, we went there to restore peace but for what happened you can ask the school’s management,” he said.
But according to one of the teachers who opted for anonymity for fear of reprisal, the students went amok in protest of the poor diet.

“The students have been complaining of poor diet – nsima with beans and vegetables mostly; but there has never been any improvement,” said the teacher.

However, when contacted, headteacher for the school, Rose Chikhambi confirmed the closure of the school but refused to comment further.

This is so pathetic. Why rioting when you know that this is one of the cheapest school in Malawi. Kukweza fees mudandaulaso. Who is a losser now? You will be at home now yet your friends are in class and you will write the same exams. Nonsense!!!!!

2 hours ago