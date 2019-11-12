UTM tells party faithful to stop supremacy war with MCP

UTM Party has moved in swiftly to stop social media platforms spat between its supporters and those of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

UTM and MCP social media operatives have been engaged in bitter war in various platforms despite the fact that the two parties are jointly challenging the presidential poll results at the Constitutional Court.

A powerful wing of UTM, UTM Professionals chairman Mlozi says in a memo to supporters not to engage in what he called on-going social media supremacy fight on face book.

“Our president and entire UTM [national executive committee] aren’t party to whatever is being said or discussed and they haven’t directed any of UTM supporters to engage in such a fight/debate.

“Mind you, we are members of a party that has leaders,” says the memo in part.

A quick survey shows that most Malawians would want UTM to join forces with MCP should the court order a rerun to defeat the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the ballot box.

