Stability on Paper, Suffering in Reality: Is Mwanamveka Worsening Malawi’s Economic Crisis?

When President Peter Mutharika returned to power in October 2025, he brought back Joseph Mwanamveka to Ministry of Finance to fix an economy that was already in serious trouble. Inflation was above 20 percent, the Malawi kwacha was weak, fuel and foreign currency were in short supply, and public debt was dangerously high. It was never going to be an easy job. But seven months later, many are asking a difficult question: is Mwanamveka easing the pain, or making life even harder for ordinary Malawians?

From the beginning, Mwanamveka chose a strict path. His focus has been on stabilising the economy by controlling inflation, rebuilding foreign reserves, and restoring confidence among international lenders like the IMF. These are policies that economists often support. But in real life, they have come at a heavy cost to ordinary people.

The clearest example came in January 2026, when the government sharply increased fuel prices. Petrol went up by about 42 percent, while diesel rose by over 40 percent. By April, petrol prices had reached around MWK 6,672 per litre, which is more than double the global average. This decision sent shockwaves across the economy. Transport costs immediately increased, pushing up the prices of food and basic goods. Businesses passed on these costs to consumers, and the burden fell directly on struggling households. What may have been seen as a necessary economic correction quickly turned into a daily hardship for millions.

There has been a slight improvement in inflation figures. It has dropped from about 28.4 percent in 2025 to around 24 percent in early 2026. On paper, this looks like progress. But in reality, prices are still rising at a very high rate. For most Malawians, life is still expensive, and in many cases, even more difficult than before. Some forecasts even warn that inflation could rise again to around 29 percent due to the impact of higher fuel prices. This means that the small gains made could easily be reversed.

At the same time, the government is projecting economic growth of about 3.8 percent in 2026. However, past trends suggest the economy is likely to grow at around 2 percent or slightly above. This level of growth is simply too low to create enough jobs or significantly improve living standards. With high production costs, a weak currency, and limited investment, there is little evidence that the economy is truly recovering.

One of Mwanamveka’s key goals was to address the foreign exchange crisis, but this problem remains largely unresolved. Malawi still has very low reserves, below the recommended three months of import cover. Businesses continue to struggle to access foreign currency, making it difficult to import essential goods. Fuel and fertilizer shortages remain a constant threat, and the pressure on the economy has not eased in any meaningful way.

At the same time, the country’s debt situation remains critical. Malawi’s public debt is now above 90 percent of its total economic output. This is widely seen as unsustainable. A large portion of government revenue is now going towards paying off debt instead of supporting public services or helping citizens cope with the rising cost of living. Despite this, there has been no clear breakthrough in restructuring the debt.

Looking at all this, Mwanamveka’s record presents a mixed picture. On one hand, there has been some improvement in macroeconomic stability, and the government appears more disciplined in its approach. On the other hand, the cost of living has risen sharply, fuel prices have surged, and the daily struggles of Malawians have intensified. The benefits of these policies are not yet being felt by the people.

The truth is that Mwanamveka’s approach follows a familiar economic pattern: stabilise the economy first, and hope that the benefits will come later. But for many Malawians, “later” feels too far away. Right now, food is expensive, transport is costly, businesses are struggling, and jobs are scarce.

Supporters argue that he is making tough but necessary decisions to fix long-standing problems. Critics argue that he is focusing too much on numbers and not enough on people. This is the real debate Malawi is facing today.

Seven months into his tenure, Mwanamveka has managed to slow down the economic decline, but he has not yet delivered a real recovery. The economy is no longer collapsing rapidly, but it is not improving in a way that people can feel. It remains stuck in a difficult position where stability exists on paper, but hardship continues in everyday life.

This leaves Malawi with a pressing question: is Joseph Mwanamveka slowly fixing the economy, or is he pushing ordinary citizens deeper into suffering in the name of reform? Because if economic indicators begin to improve while people continue to struggle, then something is not adding up—and leadership itself comes into question.

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