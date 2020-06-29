Standard Bank appoints Malawi’s first female Associate Professor of Law as board chair

Standard Bank plc has appointed the first female Associate Professor of Law at Chancellor College – a constituent of the University of Malawi – Ngeyi Kanyongolo as its chairperson.

According to a statement by the company’s secretary, Norrah Nsanja, the appointment is with immediate effect following the retirement of Rex Harawa as the director during the Annual General Meeting on Friday last week.

Reads the statement in part: “Dr. Kanyongolo was first appointed to the Standard Bank plc Board on 24th April 2013. Apart from being a board member, she has over the years also served as a member of the Bank’s Board Credit Committee, the Board Risk Committee, the Board Human Capital Committee and the Board Technology and Information Committee.”

The bank said Kanyongolo is a licensed legal practitioner in Malawi with over 29 years experience in the legal profession.

“ She specialises in labour law, business law, social security and gender law. She is a renowned academic with experience in teaching, research, consultancy and outreach,” reads the statement.

Apart from her lecturing task at the Chancellor College, Kanyongolo is also Board member for Tilitonse Foundation, Equality Effect of Canada and SASPEN, an Association of Social Protection experts in South Africa.

From her academic history, she is a PhD holder in law from the University of Warwick, a Master of Laws from the University of London, and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from UNIMA.

