Standard Bank Plc signs five-year strategic partnership with Lilongwe Golf Club 

Standard Bank Plc has signed a strategic partnership with Lilongwe Golf Club in which it will offer exclusive services tailored to propel the growth of golf and to enrich the lives of its mutual customers and stakeholders at the premier golf destination.

The Bank will host various tournaments and family days under its brand and in a statement, Chief Executive Phillip Madinga said the partnership reaffirms the Bank’s commitment towards driving Malawi’s growth.

“This collaboration is a step towards enhancing excellence, service and supporting the growth of local tourism considering Lilongwe’s strategic location to Malawi, and the country’s MW2063 vision,” he said.

“Standard Bank is thrilled to partner with Lilongwe Golf Club to deliver added value to our customers and the community. This collaboration aligns with our core purpose of Malawi is Our Home, We Drive Her Growth.”

He added that Standard Bank believes the partnership will create memorable experiences and provide growth opportunities: “As a Bank, we are committed to providing exceptional financial services that foster individual as well as community growth.

“This development will take Malawi’s golf to great heights in the process exploring opportunities for members and their communities to grow.”

Furthermore, the Chief Executive said the investment in the golf club is vital for decision-makers who utilise the facility to carry out several strategic decisions — thus he reiterated the contribution the Bank has made to the development of this country since their establishment 55 years ago.

During the 55 years of its operations in Malawi — first trading as Commercial Bank of Malawi — Standard Bank has been a major golf tournament sponsors at the club and a premier member sustaining high numbers of membership subscriptions for years.

“The Lilongwe Golf Club is home to many decision makers who cut across government, private sector and development partners,” Madinga said. “As a key influencer of national development, Standard Bank will create meaningful engagement with all stakeholders to improve economic growth.”

Lilongwe Golf Club Board chairperson, Jacob Chikoya expressed optimism that the partnership will keep the club and golf on the global map, adding that it will enhance the experience for the club’s members and contribute to the communities it serves.

“This partnership reflects our shared values of excellence, integrity and development. We are confident that together, we will achieve great success,” said Chikoya.

Lilongwe Golf Club is a complete sports and leisure facility located in the heart of Lilongwe offering the country’s finest golf course and a range of other activities.

The elegant 18 hole is par 71 PGA championship course — the only championship course in Malawi that hosts many golf events including international tournaments.

Some of the events include noble fundraisers, which President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima have initiated and physically participated for national cause.

Other facilities include swimming, tennis, squash, playing field, snooker and pool, table tennis, restaurant as well as a pro-shop which stocks a range of golf related merchandise and other sporting equipment with golf clubs available for hire.

It’s ambience is being enhanced through the construction of a 4-star grade hotel on its 3.271 hectares of land, which is promising the elegance that many a guest, world over, would be contented with.

The K88.8 billion (US$52.8 million) Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls is Blantyre Hotels plc (BHL) project, signaling the expansion of the company’s portfolio of hotels beyond Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre to the capital city, Lilongwe.

The new hotel will, among others, boast of 180 rooms, conferencing facilities with a capacity to hold up to 350 participants as well as a health & fitness complex that will incorporate a spa and gym facilities.

According to Lilongwe Golf Club’s website, it was founded in 1930 and sits on 73 hectares of land. Originally owned by the Baron family, the family decided to turn it from farm land into a sports complex to offer a place where members of the community could come and relax.

Starting with humble beginnings of only a few holes, the golf course was later upgraded into today’s 18 hole course, the only championship course in Malawi.

