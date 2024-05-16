Ecobank launches OmniPlus to its multiple mobile wallets

In spearheading digital banking innovation, Ecobank Malawi has introduced a game-changing feature to its corporate & business internet banking platform, OmniPlus to mobile money wallet transfers.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Ecobank Malawi’s head of payments & cash management, Douglas Luka said the innovative addition empowers businesses, corporates, international organizations, government institutions, NGOs, and many more across Malawi — to conduct multiple transfers to multiple beneficiaries directly from their business & corporate accounts to the mobile wallets of recipients that are on Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba wallets.

“This is a monumental milestone for both Ecobank Malawi and the digital banking landscape of Malawi,” Luka said. “The introduction of OmniPlus to mobile wallet transfer signifies our commitment to driving innovation and enhancing financial inclusion in the country.”

He added that this pioneering feature “offers numerous benefits to customers, including unparalleled convenience and accessibility”.

“With just a few clicks, customers can seamlessly transfer funds to multiple beneficiaries’ mobile wallets, saving valuable time and effort.

“The use cases for OmniPlus to mobile wallet transfer are diverse and impactful. For instance, businesses can streamline their payroll processes by directly depositing salaries into employees’ mobile wallets, ensuring timely payments, and enhancing operational efficiency.

“Similarly, international organizations, NGOs and government institutions can efficiently disburse funds to beneficiaries in remote areas, facilitating humanitarian aid efforts and promoting economic development.”

He further said the launch of OmniPlus to mobile wallet transfer “aligns perfectly with Ecobank Malawi’s purpose of enabling a modern pan-African bank to thrive and contribute to the economic development and financial integration of Malawi and Africa”.

“Furthermore, it compliments Ecobank’s ongoing brand campaign; ‘A Better Way, A Better Africa’, which emphasizes the bank’s commitment to serving customers better and building a brighter future for Africa.

“We believe that OmniPlus to mobile wallet transfer will play a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment across Malawi.

“This initiative exemplifies our dedication to delivering innovative banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the nation,” Luka said.

Ecobank Malawi is part of the larger Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the leading independent pan-African banking group with banking operations in 33 African countries.

Committed to the economic development and financial integration of the continent, Ecobank provides a comprehensive suite of banking products and services to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small, and micro businesses, and individuals.

