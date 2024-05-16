Football fraud: Two charged with selling illegal tickets

Blantyre Magistrate Court has charged two men Francis Danger and Samson White of allegedly selling illegal tickets during the TNM Super League match between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Two men have been charged with the offence of being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen.

Danger, aged 24, from Village Konzere T/A Ngabu District Chikwawa and White, aged 35, from Village Kumbani T/A Stola District Machinga, were apprehended on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

They appeared before Blantyre Resident Magistrate Court yesterday where they were charged with possession of property suspected to be stolen, contrary to section 329 as read with section 34 of the penal code.

But the two suspects, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, have been granted bail and the case has been adjourned to a later date.

In a statement Super League of Malawi (Sulom) said the unauthorised selling of match tickets is illegal.

The statement reads in part: “The Super League of Malawi (Sulom) would like to remind all stakeholders that the illegal sale of match-day tickets for elite league matches without following proper procedures is a punishable offence under the law and may result in criminal prosecution. We reiterate our commitment to maintaining the integrity of the league and urge all parties involved to adhere to the prescribed regulations.”

Wanderers won the match 1-0 courtesy of the 2023 season Golden Boot winner Clement Nyondo’s goal.

The Nomads face league leaders Silver Strikers on Sunday at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

Silver are leading the 16-team league while Wanderers are third.

