Standard Bank supports Malawi-Tanzania Investment Forum with K17.2m

Standard Bank has supported Malawi-Tanzania Investment Forum with K17.2illion ($10,000) scheduled to take place from12 to13th June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The support has been jointly made possible by Standard Bank Malawi and Stanbic Bank Tanzania with $5000

The forum will be held under the theme: ” Enhancing Regional Intergratiion for Malawi’s Investment Potential and Future Prosperity.”

Speaking during Cheque Presentation on Friday in Lilongwe, Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe said the significant contribution demonstrates the bank’s commitment to enhancing regional intergratiion and unlocking Malawi’s Investment potential for future prosperity.

“Standard Bank’s sponsorship will play

a vital role in facilitating meaningful discussions, networking opportunities, and the exchange of innovative ideas among stakeholders,,” he said.

Adding that their contribution will help bring together experts, policy makers and business leaders to explore opportunities and address challenges in regional trade and Investment.

Gwengwe said: “Together, let us work towards strengthening trade and economic ties between Malawi and Tanzania through unlocking our nations’ full potential and by creating a brighter future for our citizens.”

In his remarks, the Bank’s representative, Graham Chipinde expressed gratitude for the bank recognition as a partner in collective efforts to elevate the Malawi and Tanzania trade profile.

” We believe that the forum will open up a new frontier of opportunity for Malawian traders and businesses seeking linkages with Tanzania partners,” he said.

Chipinde added that the forum also provides an opportunity for trade facilitation and documentation saying most trade between Malawi and Tanzania remains undocumented or informal.

There is great scope and activity on commodity trade involving products such as soya, groundnuts, beans, maize and fruits from Malawi to Tanzania and vice versa, he said.

