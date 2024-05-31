Macra drills social media influencers, content creators on how to make money, social media platforms protection

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) brought together social media influencers and content creators to drill them on how to make easy money on social media platforms and how they can protect themselves.

The social media influencers and content creators were brought together in a rare conference at Livingstonia Beach Hotel with names like Julius Mithi, Dorothy Kingstone, among others.

MACRA Director General Daud Suleman challenged the social media influencers to be aware of the concept of changing times, digital developments and new laws governing their activities, if they are to maintain relevance.

Suleman said creators should create content which is relevant, truthful and of impact to their market while at the same time creating a media space that the citizens have trust and confidence in.

“Time is changing, gone are the days when consumers had no knowledge of their rights, in this day and age there is a variety of content therefore if a social media influencer does not match with changing times they cannot stay relevant,” he said.

The Director General expressed optimism that the country is heading in the right direction in terms of technological advancements such as infrastructure.

He was quick to mention that as a regulator they are working towards monetising digital content to grow the country’s digital economy.

“There are just a few things we are getting wrong, if we get those few things right then we will be able convince the big tech to pay us for our content,” Suleman said.

He said although the country is disadvantaged by not being monetised yet, that should provide a strategic position for creators to build a strong foundation, growing their market while at the same time creating a media space that the citizens have trust and confidence in.

The Director General added that, “If you ask any social media influencer, the dream is to one day make big money through content monetisation and this is possible. Unfortunately, this is an animal that has been so elusive within the local content creation equation as currently, Malawi is not among monetised countries.”

One of the participants, singer and song writer, Shafie Phiri, professionally known as Driemo said the workshop was relevant and insightful because it assisted him to understand the 2016 Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act and how he could apply it to safeguard himself online.

He decried how it has become a norm for some followers to bully social influencers online, and he therefore called for enforcement of the law.

“While we are not getting paid for our content online we are building strong foundations that will assist us to leverage on the future benefits we will be accruing from the internet, we appeal to MACRA to enhance on its collaboration with the police to protect artists,” Phiri said.

He said its high time that artists started to benefit financially from their talent online, he therefore urged MACRA to fast tract all the necessary requirements for them to start benefiting from digital content.

Notable names present at the workshop included, musician Kell Kay, Charisma, Temwa and social media influencers, Ida Chabuka, Dorothy Shonga and media personality, Priscilla Kayira.

