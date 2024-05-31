WOCACA calls for stringent measures to protect youth from harmful tobacco products

Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) has asked the Government of Malawi to implement and enforce stringent regulations on the marketing, sale, and distribution of tobacco products in order to protect the youth from the harmful effects of tobacco and the manipulative tactics of the tobacco industry.

WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula has made the appeal in a statement issued as the organization joins the global advocates and community in commemorating World No Tobacco Day on 31st May.

World No Tobacc Day is an initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and advocate for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

This year, the focus is on “Protecting the Youth from the aggressive tactics of the tobacco industry”, which targets them as a new generation of smokers.

In her statement, Mwakasungula has advocated for the banning of flavoured tobacco products and limiting advertising in media and locations frequented by young people.

She also asked the government and its stakeholders to conduct public awareness campaigns to educate youth about the dangers of tobacco use and the deceptive practices of the tobacco industry.

“Schools, communities, healthcare providers and civil society organizations should be actively involved in disseminating this information, and also encourage and enforce the creation of tobacco-free environments in schools, public places, and homes to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and de-normalize tobacco use,” reads part of the statement.

WOCACA has also called upon the government and its partners to provide accessible and effective cessation programs for young people who are already using tobacco products.

Mwakasungula states that this should include counselling, support groups, and resources for quitting.

“We should also empower young population to take an active role in tobacco control advocacy. Youth-led initiatives are powerful tools for change, promoting peer-to-peer education and support. Together, we can create a tobacco-free generation and ensure a healthier, brighter future for our youth,” she says.

The importance of World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31st highlights the health risks associated with tobacco use and advocates for effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Tobacco is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide, claiming over 7 million lives each year. Beyond it is well-known that tobacco use is associated with a wide range of cancers due to the numerous carcinogens present in tobacco smoke.

Tobacco consumption is linked to types of cancer affecting body parts such as the oral cavity, lungs, liver, stomach, bowel, ovaries and certain forms of leukaemia.

Globally, it accounts for 25% of all cancer-related deaths, approximately 2.5 million deaths. Notably, smoking alone contributes to 85% of lung cancer deaths, underscoring the need for collaborative actions worldwide to combat tobacco use.

Tobacco use is also a major contributor to heart disease, responsible for approximately 12% of all heart disease deaths. And the impact of second-hand smoke is equally alarming, causing nearly 900,000 deaths annually.

The focus of WNTD 2024 is revolving around safeguarding youth from being targeted by tobacco products. This initiative serves as a platform for people, policymakers, civil society organizations and advocates in tobacco control to address this issue and call upon governments to implement measures that protect people from tobacco companies’ marketing tactics.

Children and young people are affected by the effects of tobacco production and consumption. Governments therefore have great responsibility for this particularly vulnerable group and thus needs to protect and fulfil their rights as recognized in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

The entirety of children‘s rights leads to the conclusion that, children have a right to a tobacco-free world and have the right to be protected from the tobacco industry, i.e., not to be exploited in tobacco cultivation, to live in a smoke-free environment that protects them from secondhand smoke as well as from starting to smoke themselves and to have access to smoking cessation support if they have become addicted to tobacco.

Further, youth have been particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco. Nicotine addiction has led to a lifetime of dependency with serious health consequences.

Smoking during adolescence has also been linked to impaired lung development, respiratory problems, and an increased risk of various cancers. Additionally, smoking inhibits the immune response to HPV, a virus that causes cervical cancer, further endangering the health of young people, especially girls.

