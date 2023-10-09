Stanley Chindikani Msiska wins 2023 Rector’s/Vice Chancellor’s Award

Stanley Chindikani Msiska is beaming with pride and excitement after winning the 2023 Rectors’ and vice chancellor’s award at Stellenbosch University where he is doing his PhD in Chemical Engineering. His PhD topic is “Process design and techno-economic, and environmental impact assessment of biorefineries for converting agricultural residues to high value chemical and energy Products”

Stanley Chindikani Msiska’s award falls in the social impact category where students are recognized as engaged citizens for their efforts towards transforming quality of life for people in communities.

The winner in this category receives awards chiefly for demonstrating the passion and commitment to transforming people’s lives in communities through various innovative efforts and initiates.

The students honoured this year for excellence and social impact received recommendations from various communities and sections of the university confirming the impact and sustainability of their initiatives in uplifting the lives of people.

Stanley Chindikani Msiska’s efforts are mainly focused in helping people in communities access clean water through his MAJI digital innovation which tracks water quality and initiates maintenance activities.

Msiska Says that it is a great honour and privileges for him to be given the prestigious accolade. He sees it as a great encouragement as he fights to address the social economic challenges in the communities.

There is need for the government and indeed all stakeholders to join hands and support Stanley Chindikani Msiska’s work so that people have opportunity to access water since water is life. Madzi ndi Moyo!