State fails to charge DPP top cadet in UTM arson: Asks court for unconditional release
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth Dyton Mussa, who was arrested in connection with the death of three family members if the Tambala family following a UTM Party offices arson in May, has applied to the High Court for his immediate release on bail after the State failed to charge him.
The State has charged United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga and co-accused Hassan Kassim with three counts of murder.
But Mussa’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said the DPP youth director’s position and desire is to be released unconditionally.
“His argument that the real culprits have been apprehended and are presently in custody,” said Khonyongwa.
The lawyer said Mussa, therefore, see no legal justification for his “continued detention.”
Lilongwe senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana committed the case to the High Court for trial.
Please once the high Court set you free Sue the clueless chakwera,chimwendo Banda, police IG down to the end for wrongful arrest and loss of income, detantion and the most important one defamation since everyone in the world will see you as a murder who killed the tambala family
Useless government arresting people without proper investigation and evidence
Kumanga anthu mwaphuma or under political influence/pressure. The police needs to be professional, do thorough investigations. They are emotional as a result of being under political influence
The police signed night allowances just to go pick up dyton mussa, look now they picked the wrong person. This will turn into another wrongful arrest by the misguided police and will result in damages being paid by the state in form of compensation
The invistigation unit can take more people for questioning,to doesn’t mean that anyone is mentioned on the list is the culprit no.Journalist can mislead readers.The most important thing is that people are mentioned and are being investigated, that’s great.
Ngati Matemba wayamba zimenezi zomangotenga anthu popanda evidence yokwanira komanso case to charge them then I say he should face the chop so we can get someone who is competent enough to do the job. This is not the time to be wasting resources through getting too excited.
He should also bear in mind that when these people counter sues the govt for wrongful arrest or false imprisonment, it will be very very costly and only be pushing us backwards. Matemba and his crew needs to get a grip.
Mind you,this UTM office torching case has nothing to do with Matemba since its not about corruption,so I wonder how Matemba is coming in.Comment relevantly and objectively please
Join the discussion…why metioning matemba in this issue ? ngati mulibe chokanga bwanji osangokhala chete , mukuwonekaso kuti simukuzitsataso nkhaniyo bwinobwino
Mwaphonyesa, baba. Case imeneyi ndi ya murder ndipo ili mmanja a police. Si case ya ACB. ACB doesn’t handle murder cases. U just hate Matemba.
Mpaka kutha mtundu kuupha mopanda chisoni chifukwa cha za ndale zomwezi Ambuye akukhululukireni ndithu. Mizimu ya otisiyawo iwuse mu mtendere.