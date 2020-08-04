State fails to charge DPP top cadet in UTM arson: Asks court for unconditional release

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth Dyton Mussa, who was arrested in connection with the death of three family members if the Tambala family following a UTM Party offices arson in May, has applied to the High Court for his immediate release on bail after the State failed to charge him.

The State has charged United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesperson Ken Ndanga and co-accused Hassan Kassim with three counts of murder.

But Mussa’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said the DPP youth director’s position and desire is to be released unconditionally.

“His argument that the real culprits have been apprehended and are presently in custody,” said Khonyongwa.

The lawyer said Mussa, therefore, see no legal justification for his “continued detention.”

Lilongwe senior resident magistrate Florence Msekandiana committed the case to the High Court for trial.

