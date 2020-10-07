State House on damage control over Chakwera’s job creation remarks
State House has been forced to make a spin to control the damage as a result of President Lazarus Chakwera remarks which appeared, he has backtracked on his campaign promise to create one million jobs, saying the government can only employ 200,000 people.
Chakwera said the government could not create jobs on its own and needed the private sector’s help.
He said every entrepreneur needed to employ more people. The Malawi leader spoke during his 100 days scorecard event at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday.
The remarks have received backlash from the public with some calling Chakwera promise of creating more than one million jobs in a year as a campaign gimmick to win votes.
Critics have accused Chakwera of being clueless on job creation plan and was just using it as a campaign strategy.
But State House on Wednesday said in a statement that the Tonse Alliance-led government will not shift position on its promise to create 1 million jobs for Malawians.
Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda, said what the President meant was that his administration’s efforts to create jobs “are not invested in the public sector alone as there will be policies and incentives to create jobs in the private sector as well.”
The one million campaign promise was a major talking point for the Tonse Alliance that was elected in a repeat presidential poll.
One of the key promises Malawians are expecting Chakwera to fulfil is the metaphorical three-meals-a-day.
1 million jobs my foot. This was mere political rhetoric. The reality is here now. During the campaign it was not said that the private sector will be key in creating 1 million jobs in a year. No sane person can promise 1 million jobs by just banking on private sector because you don’t control this sector. There is a difference between creating jobs and creating an enabling economic environment which will result in creation of more jobs. Anthu akamanena zoona musamanene kuti ndi ma cadet. Truth is truth.
Mr Presser Brian this is what you from your conscience know is not true and in your days when your head was intact condemned and trivialised on Times so today you want to defended the indefensible. Don’t dent your CV you used to advise others on the same cal a spoon what it is full stop. Mawa sikale. You have a job paid by my tax so don’t make me look foolish as if I was in UK then I voted on these promises so dont antagonise my being
Please dont regret for believing this political rhetoric; Most times plans and practice differs because of the context. In this case; the degree of rumbles has taken much of the efforts. There is hope.
I was expecting the SH to motivate the public that, we are still setling and does not mean there is nothing happening on the ground. there is employment happening everyday; in government, private and informal. Tonse include everyone.
Akapsa kwa Mulungu ndibodza anachita ngati abusa. Ndipo akuti phunzitsa zotani kuti bodza ndila bwino. Tiyene naoa Demo aMalawi anatiphunzitsa iwo aja. Asowe mtendere .
‘Metaphorical’ three meals a day?? We don’t want ‘metaphorical’ meals. We want real, actually food on the table. Whether that’s through subsidies, more jobs etc. The government needs a plan. The private sector or ‘entrepreneurs’ can’t create jobs when their is not electricity or infrastructure to support them. The moment they start making any little money, the MRA will be on their back with demands for VAT and income tax, withholding tax, PAYE etc etc. Three meals a day. That’s it. It’s not even asking for much. They can even be basic meals. It will still be more than the… Read more »
the 1 million jobs in a year campaign was publicised without a blueprint. Now they don’t know what to do. Mr Banda the president is saying the truth.
2025 is not far. Ndi mmene Tonse yayambiramu I doubt if azadutse 2025. They have started very bad especially if one considers the hype and the noise they used to make.
Akudzadutsa mosavutikiranso especially tikakumbukira zomwe a DPP ndi UDF Govt amachita….kuba kwanu kuja abambo ndi amayi!!
Abale mwakuti mukufuna boma lirengeze kuti bwerani anthu one million tikulembeni, tapangani zinthu zoti inuyo mulimbeko anthu 10
Umu ndi m’mene ziyenera kukhalira koma anthu ena osameta akuwona ngati boma lokha litha kulemba anthu 1m kopanda pvt sector….which economy is this?
Wake up please…..enawa ali ndi mangawa, ndi a DPP akufuna kukupusitsani……kanani, khalani ndi nzeru anthuni….aDPP wonani mavuto anu ogawikanawo, tikufuna Opposition yamphamvu osati kuti mungadzawine 2025 ayi koma kungothandizira mafumu kuledzera basi…..simungatipusitse a DPP tikukudziwani bwino bwino ndithu..moti musawone ngati tayiwala zainu apa tikukamba za TONSEzi….sitinayiwale kutibera kwanu kuja…..