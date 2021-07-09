State House Press Officer Martha Chikuni dies

July 9, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

State House Press Officer responsible for Marketing and Special Events, Martha Chikuni, has died.

The State House had not yet confirmed the development when Nyasa Times was compiling the story.

But the Government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, has confirmed about her demise through his post on his Facebook page.

Kazako said he had confirmed with Martha’s father, revered retired veteran media practitioner Lucius Chikuni, about her demise today.

“Like all of us, he is heartbroken. Martha was a fine, hardworking and friendly personality who had an open heart for all. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in his post on his Facebook page.

Those who knew Martha have described her as a ‘very nice person. The departed State House official once operated Fairlane magazine through which she promoted and advanced the rights of women and girls in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Nankhumwa accuses President Chakwera of nepotism on diplomat appointments, faults him on appointing judges to foreign missions

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has criticized President Chakwera his nepotistic consideration in the appointment of diplomats...

Close