State House Press Officer Martha Chikuni dies

State House Press Officer responsible for Marketing and Special Events, Martha Chikuni, has died.

The State House had not yet confirmed the development when Nyasa Times was compiling the story.

But the Government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, has confirmed about her demise through his post on his Facebook page.

Kazako said he had confirmed with Martha’s father, revered retired veteran media practitioner Lucius Chikuni, about her demise today.

“Like all of us, he is heartbroken. Martha was a fine, hardworking and friendly personality who had an open heart for all. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he said in his post on his Facebook page.

Those who knew Martha have described her as a ‘very nice person. The departed State House official once operated Fairlane magazine through which she promoted and advanced the rights of women and girls in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!