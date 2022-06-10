State House rubbishes reports of President Chakwera’s lakeshore itinerary

State House has refuted reports circulating in the social media space that President Lazarus Chakwera will grace the 2022 Environmental Health Conference and Annual General Meeting to take place at Sun ‘n’ Sand in Mangochi.

According to communication issued by the Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda, there has not been any communication from the Office of President and Cabinet regarding the President attending the said function.

‘’The President is not attending any meeting at the Sun ‘n’ Sand. The only Government office that officially communicates the President’s public program is the Office of President, and there has been no communication from His Excellency’s office to suggest anything of the sort,” says Kasunda.

These social media fabrications about the President Chakwera attending the said function come barely days after the new Secretary to the President and Cabinet announced the ban of all government meetings from taking place in the lakeshore districts as one of the cost- saving measures included in the economic recovery plan.

