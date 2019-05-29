State House sent packing 14 police officers

State House has fired 14 police officers just a day after President Peter Mutharika and vice president Everton Chimulirenji took oath of office.

Nyasa Times has learnt that the police officers were not even given time to prepare and get accommodation outside Sanjika Palace.

“We were just told an hour before the deadline that we should vacate the houses at Sanjika palace,” said one police officer.

The police officer, who asked not to be named said State House blacklisted them on suspicion that they were UTM and Malawi Congress Party members.

Our source said they had been told to report to police headquarters in the south where they had been asked to write reports.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera described the transfers as normal.

“In police, we are told to work anywhere at short notice. This has nothing to do with politics. This is unusual,” said Kadadzera.

He dispelled rumours that only the tumbukas, chewas and senas were affected with the transfer, saying all tribes including the lhomwes were affected by the transfers.

