State House warns ‘beware of fake First Lady Facebook account’

February 17, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

State House is warning that some unscrupulous people have opened a fake Facebook account in the name of First Lady Monica Chakwera.

A statement from State House says the crooked people are using the Facebook account to solicit money from people.

According to the statement,  members of the general public should realise that the First Lady does not have a Facebook account.

The statement says since the creation of the fake Facebook accounts in the First Lady’s name is against the law, the State House has referred the matter to law enforcement agencies for investigation and eventual prosecution of the culprits.

